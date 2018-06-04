So This Was Embarrassing

So this happened to me on Saturday. Why am I sharing something so personal? Because it's hilarious and embarassing and if you're having a "mom moment" this will make you feel better! :)

So I've joined a gym for the first time in my life. I'm not going to lie it's a bit intimidating. Everyone looks like they know where they are going and what they are doing. I do not. I barely can find towels. So yes, I'm overwhelmed there. I took Nilly to swimming lessons for the first time on Saturday. This was also my first time at this particular location. We get there and well, I already feel uncomfortable because of the fact I'm wearing a swimsuit. It's a one piece but the other moms are wearing much more swim clothing as I. We get through the lesson, (Nilly LOVES it) but ALL I can think about is getting my other clothes on. The towels are small, I...am not small and Nilly wants me to carry her, mind you we were kinda late because I got lost and I had all my stuff with me too. So I ask where the "family locker room " is located. I go in and strip as fast as I can to get that stupid suit off. It's not until I get the suit off and am fully unclothed that I notice the unisex bathrooms. I froze. Uh. Wait a minute. FAMILY MEANS ALL THE PEOPLE! I have NEVER in my life gotten dressed as fast as I did in that moment. I had my tank and pants on as the bathroom door opens and a man and his baby come out. My face was clearly horrified because he laughed as he walked out. Not even a minute later another man and his older children walked in. CAN YOU IMAGINE WHAT WOULD HAVE HAPPENED IF THEY WOULD HAVE WALKED IN LIKE 10 SECONDS EARLIER?! I totally thought "family locker room" meant moms and babies. Ya know, so moms didnt have to change with their babies laying on the women's locker room floor, I fully expected changing tables and baby stuff. I don't know why. This is my first baby, I dont know what these things mean!! I mean if I wouldnt have be SO focused on getting out of that stupid suit I prob would have noticed it sooner but ya know. Whatevs. So yea, I'm an idiot. Family locker rooms = mom, dads, all ages children haha

My Little Swimmer!