Thomas Rhett Stars as Guest Judge on ‘The Voice’

The country star is Kelly Clarkson's advisor

October 16, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Thomas Rhett performs during the 2018 CMA Music Festival

Larry McCormack

Thomas Rhett is in the middle of a four-episode run with NBC’s hit talent competition, The Voice.

Related: Blake Shelton Enlists Keith Urban as Advisor on 'The Voice'

The platinum-selling country singer is starring alongside Kelly Clarkson, appearing in episodes on October 15, 16, 22, and 23. Rhett’s expertise will help a number of aspiring country stars and the rest of Clarkson’s team with their stage presences, song choices, and more.

“I just wanted to make sure I had someone who could embrace something that might be different from their own,” Clarkson explained about how she ended up enlisting the musically diverse and open-minded singer’s help.

Watch the full clip and get an introduction to Team Kelly Clarkson below:

Tags: 
Thomas Rhett
Kelly Clarkson
The Voice
