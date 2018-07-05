Luke Bryan Starts Sing-along at Children’s Hospital

On a recent trip to Charlotte, NC, Luke Bryan took a detour to host an acoustic jam session at the Levine Children’s Hospital.

The singer was supported by his acoustic guitar and a chorus of happy kids singing along to his hit, “Kick the Dust Up.” The kids were more than ready to join in and belted the lyrics right along with him.

Watch the super sweet video below:

The studio shown in the video is actually an in-house, multimedia broadcast center that allows the kids to get a taste of radio and television right from the hospital. Seacrest Studios has hosted everyone from Selena Gomez to Imagine Dragons in its 5+ years of operations.