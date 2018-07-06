Chris Lane Releases Sincere New Song “Hero”

Chris Lane’s upcoming album Laps Around the Sun will be here in exactly a week (July 13).

Leading up to the release of his sophomore LP, Chris has shared another personal and sincere single from it. The heartfelt song tells the story of going through struggles in life and needing a “Hero” to pull you out.

The song I’m releasing tonight is called “Hero” it’s a special song! Hope it hits you like it hit me!!! If you like your country music with a story behind it!! This songs for you!! I’ve never recorded a song quite like this one!! That 3rd verse says it all ------ — Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) July 6, 2018

Listen to the super sweet song below!

"Hero" follows the release of "Fishin'," an upbeat and catchy summer anthem that makes a bunch of cute fishing puns. Listen here.