‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Unveils Creepy Teaser

American Horror Story producer Ryan Murphy recently revealed that the upcoming season marks one of the most highly-anticipated television crossovers.

Season 8 will merge the previous storylines from Murder House and Coven, explaining how their plots are connected and tying the characters together. Now, we have the official first trailer for American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

In typical AHS fashion, this teaser is especially creepy:

Murphy also shared that the continually rotating cast will feature returns from a number of fan favorites, including musical icon Stevie Nicks.

Guess who's coming back for AHS APOCALYPSE? Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and....Stevie Nicks. So thrilled the family is together again! #AHSApocalypse — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) August 7, 2018

Season 8 premieres in just over a month on Wednesday, September 12.