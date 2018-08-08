Once a T-Shirt, Now a Bag

Local farmers and University of Minnesota campus organizations gather Wednesdays from 11am-2pm for a farmers market at McNamara Alumni Center.

At this local farmers market, the Office of Sustainability has a tent where the make recycled t-shirts into reusable bags. This here is a double win with repurposing an old shirt and giving shoppers reusable bags for their items.

T-shirts are donated by Arc’s Value Village and the campus’s ReUse Program. More details here on using t-shirts for bags!