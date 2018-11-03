Netflix Knows What You Want: A Documentary Series About Dogs

Netflix is giving the people what they want, heartwarming stories about man's best friend.

The streaming service dropped a trailer for its new documentary series "Dogs" this week. The series is billed as "six stories of unconditional love between humans and their best friends" and arrives on Netflix November 16.

Watch the tearjerking trailer for "Dogs" below.

The trailer made a lot of people pretty emotional. See some of the reactions on social media below:

Dogs are this doomed planet's last hope https://t.co/r2niVm8AWz — Proxymoron (@Proxym0r0n) October 30, 2018

Can’t wait to watch this with my dogs and sob uncontrollably https://t.co/ORB0Upjjmw — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) October 30, 2018

I need to know if any of the dogs die before I decide if I watch this — michelle (@mcsheldon) October 29, 2018

I didn't even think about that and now I just don't know what to do with myself. They look like such good boyes, BUT WHAT IF ONE OF THE GOOD BOYES DIESSSSSSSSSS?! pic.twitter.com/GTSMJzzuon — Margarita (@MargieC899) October 29, 2018

I’m such a sap when it comes to animals. I teared up just watching the trailer, and I’m kinda scared to actually watch the show because those dogs look like Very Good Dogs that I want to all have happy endings. https://t.co/sY7kVHE8cb — nov 6th vote (@LAimee76) October 29, 2018

We're not crying, you're crying! We'll see you back here for fluffy hugs after November 16th.

