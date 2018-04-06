The Ultimate Minnesota Pizza Bucket List

It's no secret that I love pizza! That's why it is my honor and duty to go to all these pizza places in Minnesota and try them. I call this the Ultimate Pizza Bucket List!

Pizza may be one of the world’s most universally loved foods. We in Minnesota have certainly embraced it. In the Land of 10,000 Lakes, there is no shortage of mouthwatering pizza places. From small local chains to one-off neighborhood shops, there is a restaurant out there for just about every palate. These 11, in particular, are worthy of any pizza bucket list.

1. Red's Savoy Pizza - Twin Cities Red's Savoy has been around since 1965, and it still hasn't lost its touch. Many Minnesotans swear by their flavorful square-cut pizza. So many, in fact, that several locations have opened across the Twin Cities. Each pizza is loaded with toppings. You can even add sauerkraut to make it an "Eastsider." Click here for a full list of Red's Savoy locations.

2. Punch Neapolitan Pizza - Twin Cities Here is a classic Neapolitan style pizza place that you just can't leave off of your bucket list. Using traditional techniques, fine ingredients, and a wood-burning pizza oven, the pizza artisans at Punch serve up something truly special. The bestseller is the Margherita Extra, made with mozzarella di bufala and crushed tomatoes. Yum! Try a Punch pizza at any of its 10 locations, listed here.

3. Black Sheep - Twin Cities Black Sheep has grown to three locations - two in Minneapolis and one in St. Paul. And it's no wonder. This is the first coal-fired pizza restaurant in Minnesota, expanding an East Coast pizza tradition into the Upper Midwest. There are many great choices on the menu, like the Persian beef, tomato, and fennel and harrisa option. Find Black Sheep locations listed here.

4. Mama's Pizza - Twin Cities Mama's is in St. Paul, Unassuming neighborhood go-to for red-sauce favorites, pizzas, sandwiches, chicken & burgers. located at 961 Rice St, St Paul, MN 55117

5. Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm - Waseca Of course, not every great pizza place is in a major city. Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm is on a 55-acre farm in Waseca. The menu includes several classic choices, so there's sure to be something to please everyone. After you order, you're free to spread out on the grass for a day of fun, pizza, and live music. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages. The pizza farm is located at 41142 160th Street in Waseca. Click here for directions and to find this year's event schedule.

6. Italian Pie Shoppe - Twin Cities The Italian Pie Shoppe started in Eagan in 1976. It was later purchased by another family in 1981. They remodeled the original restaurant and expanded into two more locations, which the family still operates to this day. Thin crust and deep dish pizzas are available, but the restaurant may be best known for its stuffed crust pizzas. Order one, and the resulting pizza will be so thick you can cut it like a cake. And order it you should. It's that good. Find the list of locations here.

7. Pizzeria Lola - Minneapolis Pizzeria Lola serves up tasty creations baked in a wood-fired oven. They have classic options like Hawaiian and Margherita. Or you can try something different, like the Sunnyside: guanciale, pecorino, cream, leeks, and two sunnyside up eggs. The address is 5557 Xerxes Avenue in Minneapolis. Check out the menu and hours here.

8. Pizza Lucé - Twin Cities and Duluth Pizza Lucé may be one of the most popular pizza spots in Minnesota. There are locations across the Twin Cities as well as Duluth. Many unique pizzas are up for grabs, from the classic pepperoni to the beloved Baked Potato Pizza. If you haven't tried it yet, you really need to. Find your nearest Pizza Lucé here.

9. Pompeii Pizzeria - Elk River Pompeii may be a lesser known pizza place, but that doesn't make it any less amazing. They serve up Neapolitan style pizzas from their Elk River location. You can choose from several styles of Margherita pizza, or go something different, like a white sauce pizza. No matter what, you can't go wrong. Pompeii is located at 315 Jackson Avenue in Elk River. Visit the website to see the full menu.

10. Dave's Pizza - Bemidji Dave's Pizza first opened in Bemidji in 1958. Ownership has passed hands a few times, but the restaurant has remained a mainstay of the community. Bemidji pizza lovers choose Dave's for the thin crusts literally piled with toppings. Find Dave's at 422 15th Street Northwest in Bemidji. You can find the hours and menu here.

11. Sammy's Pizza - Twin Cities, St. Cloud, and Duluth People who love Sammy's Pizza really love Sammy's Pizza. That's why the restaurant that started in Minnesota's Iron Range over 60 years ago has expanded across Minnesota and beyond. Thin crust, delicious toppings, and a friendly atmosphere combine to make Sammy's an ideal pizza destination. You can find the full menu and list of locations here.

12. Aurelio's Pizza - Twin Cities Family owned in Minnesota, Aurelio's is known fo their sauce, with just one bite you will instantly be hooked! The Super Six is THE pizza to try at Aurelio's in Roseville which is located at 2827 Hamline Ave Roseville, MN 55113