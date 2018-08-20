Cancel The Football Season! How Was This A Roughing The Passer Penalty On Saturday?

August 20, 2018
Mike Dubs

© TNS

Let's face it the refs are throwing a lot of penalty flags (like they're going out of style) this preseason with the new helmet rule. But this...this takes the cake! I know the new "Aaron Rodgers Rule" which is a 15-yard penalty for using weight to drive QB into the ground. How is this a roughing the passer penalty, what weight did he use?....CANCEL THE NFL THIS YEAR! 

Vikings