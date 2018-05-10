Papa John's Is Going to Start Selling Gallon Jugs of Its Garlic Sauce!

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Papa John's has made a lot of fans by including that little container of garlic sauce with every order. But THIS, this is a game changer. Yesterday, Papa John's announced they're going to sell GALLON JUGS of their garlic sauce. And they'll cost $20 each. They are on sale TODAY at some of their stores and online, and they'll only be available for a limited time.

And just so you know, the one-ounce cups of garlic sauce have about 150 calories and 17 grams of fat. So a gallon of the stuff will set you back more than 19,000 calories and 2,100 grams of fat.