A New Pizza Box Turns Into a Table For Eating in Bed

If I order a pizza because I'm feeling too lazy to cook, it also probably means I'm feeling too lazy to do dishes or maybe even get out of bed. Which is why this invention is GENIUS. A pizza company called Boston Pizza which is in Canada, confusingly enough just invented a pizza box that turns into a TABLE. So you just fold out a few flaps and boom you've got a nice little table for eating in bed or wherever.

We don't know whether American pizza places might start using these boxes, but they'd be stupid NOT to.