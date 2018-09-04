Morgan Evans Isn't Quite Convinced About Getting Matching Tattoos With His Wife, Kelsea Ballerini
Country artists love connecting with their fans, which is what makes country music such an awesome genre. Kelsea Ballerini had some extra time on her flight to a recent show, and spent it answering fans’ questions. Once she got her refill of wine, she was ready to answer some more. I thought that was a good time to send over my mine.
When are you and @Morgan_Evans going to get matching tattoos?— Dubs (@MikeDubsRadio) September 4, 2018
Here’s a little back story to this question: at the BUZ*N Half DUZ*N, Lucas and I were talking to her husband, Morgan Evans, about getting a tattoo and as convincingly as we could be, we said we would go with him to get one. He quickly said that his wife would kill him if he got a tattoo without her. He also said that she probably wants to get matching tattoos.
So we had Morgan’s side of the story, I wanted Kelsea’s too!
Morgan saw the tweet and quickly responded.
Bro. Leave this one alone please. Hahaha— Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) September 4, 2018
Obviously, I had to reply with a gif that depicts the facial reaction I think I would’ve gotten. I think I hit the nail on the head.
Hahahaha this is my face everytime she brings it up hahahahaha— Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) September 4, 2018
Would you get a tattoo with your spouse? If so, what?