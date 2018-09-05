My Boy Kane Brown Is The First Country Artist To Be An Ambassador For New Era

Kane Brown, like myself, loves hats, and I'm jealous that he's going to get paid to wear them. Kane is the first country artist to be chosen as an ambassador for the hat company New Era, which is the official on-field hat of the NFL for the 2018 season.

You're looking at a New Era Cap Co. Inc. ambassador for the 2018 NFL season! @kanebrown --https://t.co/gHQZYLo3v2 pic.twitter.com/tVjnj3X1fv — All Access Nashville (@AllAccessNash) September 4, 2018

The NFL hat campaign will feature Kane along with NFL athletes Dak Prescott, Sterling Shepard, Jimmy Garoppolo, Ju Ju Smith Schuster (he's on my fantasy team), and Jamal Adams, along with model Victoria Brito this year. Not only does Kane Brown get paid to wear the hats, he also got to design a New Era hat that will also be available during the upcoming NFL season. I can't wait to see the hat he designed, definitley going to get one when they go on sale! (Don't tell my wife!)