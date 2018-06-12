Domino's Pizza Is Driving Around The Country To Fix Potholes

Who knew that pizza and potholes would ever go together? Not me that's for sure. But from what Domino's Pizza announced today I may just go home and creat a bunch of potholes down my street!

Domino's Pizza announced a new plan to drive around the country and fix POTHOLES. They're framing it as a way to, quote, "save pizza" by giving a smoother ride to delivery drivers and people driving home with the precious cargo and, it's just a smart marketing campaign that's promoting their pizza while simultaneously doing some real good.

They've already started fixing potholes in Bartonville, Texas; Milford, Delaware;Athens, Georgia; and Burbank, California. And they're taking nominations on their website for other towns to help at PavingForPizza.com. But not every town will get the Domino's paving crew, it is said that in some cases, they'll just be sending the city some money.