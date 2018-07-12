I Will NEVER Walk In Downtown Minneapolis EVER AGAIN!

Earlier this week they started showing up all over downtown Minneapolis. Bird Scooters were a big hit in Nashville until they banned them and they were no more. Well today I decided I didn't want to walk from Ramp A to the station, which is about a 15 minute walk.

Instead, I saw a Bird Scooter sitting on the sidewalk and decided to give it a ride.

What you have to do first is download the Bird Scooter App. Once you have the app you find a bird scooter near you. In downtown Minneapolis, there are a lot (check out the photo below, the purple dot is where I am at)!

Once you find a scooter you tap the button to unlock, and then you put in your debit/credit card info and scan your drivers license. It cost $1 to unlock the scooter, and 15 cents per minute. Once you have unlocked the scooter you're good to start ride, and you kick start three times and then push the throttle button. Make sure you ride in bike lanes when available, and avoid pedestrians on sidewalk.

The ride was soooo much fun, it only took me 3 minutes to get from Ramp A to the station, and the scooter goes about 15mph. I don't know why I ever decided to walk to work in the first place!

To end your ride, you find a bike rack or a safe spot to put the scooter, and hit end ride and you're done. You can literally leave it anywhere, but just don't leave it in the middle of the street or block a sidewalk!