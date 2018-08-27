Watch Brad Paisley Pay Tribute To John McCain

Brad Paisley took time to honor John McCain during his concert Saturday night in Virginia. The Senator passed away earlier in the day after a battle with brain cancer. He was 81.

“We lost an American hero today” Paisley said in a later Instagram post. “Thank you for your service to our country, and your bravery.”

On stage in Bristow, the singer projected a picture of McCain on the big screen behind him as he performed “When I Get Where I’m Going.”

As he finished out the song, Paisley removed his hat and turned to face the image of McCain. As the crowd cheered he turned back to the audience and said, “Thank you for your service Senator McCain, wherever you are.”