Heidi Klum Goes Green, And All The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Halloween was no match for Heidi Klum.

The model and America's Got Talent judge took it back to the swamp with her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, in a deeply dedicated couples costume that slayed on All Hallows' Eve. The pair went through a serious transformation to become Shrek and Princess Fiona, and it's our favorite.

Related: The Best Halloween Costumes In Music: See How Rita Ora, Halsey, And More Won Halloween

It started as this...

And became this...

We bow down to the Queen of Halloween. That's next level dedication that makes our cat ears and zombie paint look silly. Klum and Kaulitz looked amazing, but so did several of our favorite stars who got into the spooky spirit. These are some of the best celebrity costumes for Halloween.

Wakanda Forever! Thanks To Everyone Who Helped Bring This Look Together. Happy #Halloween -- pic.twitter.com/A2u4C4q7E9 — Ciara (@ciara) October 31, 2018

On my way to a #TrickorVote party!! Not doing anything for #Halloween? Have a #TrickorVote party! You can door knock, phone bank, and raise funds for your favorite candidates throughout the country. pic.twitter.com/6RzKwWeGVU — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 31, 2018

You won’t even know who swiped all the candy! (cause let’s admit it, these days it’s more a “treat or treat” situation) - KU #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/UZJ2KvKBnz — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 31, 2018

should we shag now or shag later baby? pic.twitter.com/idFEWdY9sF — Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 28, 2018