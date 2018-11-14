EXCLUSIVE: When In Nashville, Here Are The Honky Tonks Where You'll Find LOCASH, Jake Owen, And Country's Biggest Stars

As you cruise down Broadway in Nashville, the sky is lit with neon and the air is filled with music. It's Honky Tonk heaven, with up-and-coming talent on the stage and familiar faces sitting at the bar, a place where ever era of Country music is celebrated. There's nowhere else in the world like it, so we went to the experts to help us navigate Nashville's best Honky Tonks.

Luke Combs and Jake Owen were just a few of the artists who help us find our way to Robert's Western World, a place where "you can drink a Pabst Blue Ribbon, and listen to classic, classic country music" as Owen explained. "They serve great burgers, great hot dogs, it's a good spot."

"Probably the one I've spent the most time at is The Stage, down on Broadway" said Dylan Scott about his favorite Honky Tonk. "It's a good one."

He, along with Cole Swindell, and Thomas Rhett love the Music City institution, and were eager to brag about their favorite bar.

And of course you can't talk about the most iconic spots in Nashville without talking about Tootsies Orchid Lounge. "That's where we started" Preston Brust of LOCASH tells us. "We love them all, but I mean, Tootsies is where we started."

Just a few steps from all our favorite Honky Tonks, is the Bridgestone Arena. That's where the action will be for the 2018 CMA Awards.