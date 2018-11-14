EXCLUSIVE: Pinball According To Midland

Is there anything that Midland can't do?

The three friends have a collective resume that includes acting, directing, mustaches, and 3 nominations for the 2018 CMA Awards. The band born out of Dripping Springs, Texas have taken on traditional country music and revitalized it for a new era, with smoothed out harmonies and whiskey-soaked songs. Their tune "Drinkin' Problem" is nominated for Single Of The Year at this year's CMAs.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Which 'Entertainer Of The Year' Nominee Would Make The Best Wingman?

Since the trio wears their classic Country influences on their sleeve, we thought they would be the best to guide us through another classic. It's the time-honored, flipper-fun, awesome arcade standard of pinball.

It may seem like a simple game of bumpers and kickers, but Mark, Cameron, and Jess took us on a tour of next-level pinball knowledge. Fall down the "gobble hole" and listen to these "pinheads" show us the ropes.

These Pinball Wizards are part of our continuing coverage of the 2018 CMA Awards. Watch the awards live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, but first check out our Magic 8-Ball predictions for the show, or artist's favorite Honky Tonks below.