EXCLUSIVE: CMA Award Winners Revealed! Kind Of

Spoiler alert, we know who wins Entertainer Of The Year at the 2018 CMA Awards.

You know by now that you can't trust the polls, and that Garth Brooks is in the building and somehow still won't be winning Entertainer Of The Year, but we have it on good authority who is winning the top prize and several other awards. Our source has never been wrong, except for the times that it has, and that's probably our own fault.

We speak of course about our Magic 8-Ball. The great predictor of fates, the round ball of liquid truth, the thing we bought three years ago and are still justifying the expense. It's the only way to know for sure who wins at the CMAs, so we let our favorite friends give it a shake.

"It's totally legit if I like its predictions, otherwise its full of ****" said Keith Urban as he gave it try. The singer, along with Garth Brooks, LOCASH, Rascal Flatts, Florida Georgia Line, and Maren Morris all looked into the eye of answers and helped us discover who will win this year.

"Will 'Burning Man' get collaboration of the year?" wondered Dierks Bentley as he asked the 8-Ball. "Don't count on it. That's the story of my CMA career."

It doesn't look good for Dierks, but the big winner from our extremely accurate, future-telling machine was Luke Bryan. The "What Makes You Country" singer has had trouble in the past with the 8-Ball, but this year, "signs point to yes."

So you heard it hear first, Luke Bryan is going to win Entertainer Of The Year. Unless he doesn't.

Be sure to keep up with our continuing coverage of the 2018 CMA Awards, and watch the awards live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Be sure to check out our past experiences with the Magic 8-Ball below, so you can see for yourself, the true power.