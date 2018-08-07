“Soul-Searching” Year For Carrie Underwood Made Her New Album “Much More Me”

Carrie Underwood has been shedding some light on her time away from the spotlight and how it impacted her upcoming album Cry Pretty.

“A lot happened in 2017 during my "off year." I love it when people say, "You took a year off." I'm like, "You know, I had this shoot and this thing, and I was writing this and doing that." There was always so much to do, but it was also a very soul-searching year for me” Underwood tells Redbook Magazine.

“There were some personal things that happened. And I had the accident and all of that to get through ... and just life. Life is full of ups and downs, and I might have had a few more downs than ups last year” says the star in regards to her fall that forced fifty stitches in her face.

Related: Carrie Underwood And Brad Paisley Will Return To Host The 2018 CMA Awards

All that she has overcome has made the upcoming Cry Pretty a more personal outing which she tells Redbook is “much more me”.

Underwood also recently spoke with Taste Of Country about how her experience and her family has impacted her writing. “When you go into write you’re drawing off of personal experiences and you’re talking about people that you know, or friends that are dealing with things. Your life influences your music for sure” she says.

“It’s a little more real-life and I feel like just me and where I am in my life. Having a kid and kind of just going through this crazy life that we go through. I’ve grown up a lot and I feel like “the drama” is more real-life.”

We’ll find out for sure when Cry Pretty is released on September 14th.