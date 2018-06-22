'Daria' to Reportedly Make an MTV Return

Once upon a time (circa March 1997), an animated show premiered on MTV. The show followed a deadpan, combat boots-clad cartoon character named Daria and her friends (like best friend Jane) and family (like her sister Quinn) in their Lawndale hometown.

Now, MTV’s beloved, notoriously cynical, monotone cartoon character is headed back to TV, the network announced.

The iconic ‘90s series will reportedly be rebooted as Daria & Jodie. As you could’ve guessed, Daria Morgendorffer and her friend Jodie Landon will be the focus of the show. According to MTV, “These two smart young women will take on the world, with their signature satirical voice while deconstructing popular culture, social classes, gender and race.”

The cynical teen’s comeback show will be written by Grace Edwards, who worked on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Inside Amy Schumer, among others.

Daria & Jodie will be a part of MTV Studios, a new production unit used to release new series and reboots of the classics. For example, CNN reports that the network is also looking to bring back The Real World and Made, as well as a new series called The Valley, which would mirror The Hills as a reality show following the lives of young adults, and more.

No word yet on when, but the important thing is: It’s happening, and Daria may not be excited, but we sure are.