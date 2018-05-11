LIST: This Year's Most Popular Baby Names

The Social Security Administration just released the list of the top baby names today.



On the girl's list, for the second year in a row the top name was Emma. On the boy's list, a new name took over the top spot as Liam was number one.

The Social Security Administration compiled the list based on birth records from 2017. I will tell you that not much has changed from the previous year. Yeah, we are still seeing names that topped the list in 2016 topping 2017's list too.

Top 10 Baby Girl Names for 2017:

1. Emma

2. Olivia

3. Ava

4. Isabella

5. Sophia

6. Mia

7. Charlotte

8. Amelia

9. Evelyn

10. Abigail

Top 10 Baby Boy Names for 2017:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. William

4. James

5. Logan

6. Benjamin

7. Mason

8. Elijah

9. Oliver

10. Jacob