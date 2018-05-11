WATCH: Russell Dickerson Takes "Blue Tacoma" for a Ride in New Music Video

Russell Dickerson is taking fans on a ride in a "Blue Tacoma" through his new music video. The country star first released the track back in 2016 and it is now featured on his debut album, Yours.

"Blue Tacoma" is Dickerson's latest single which follows his chart-topping hit, "Yours." Throughout the music video, the 31-year-old serenades his wife Kailey on the beach with a performance of the song.

For Dickerson, "Blue Tacoma" started our as a hypothetical idea. According to Sounds Like Nashville, the singer-songwriter spent a month out in California traveling the coast to experience it for himself which led to the final product.

Russell Dickerson will join Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker's Summer Plays On Tour as a supporting act this summer.