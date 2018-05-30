WATCH: Miranda Lambert Releases "Keeper of the Flame" Music Video

Miranda Lambert has released the music video for her latest track, "Keeper of the Flame." The country superstar's new radio single is featured on her double album, The Weight Of These Wings.

Lambert performed "Keeper of the Flame" live just last month during the 2018 ACM Awards. She also became the most awarded artist in the history of the show with a collective 32 career wins.

"Our obligation is to make sure that we inspire others, so… I hope the message of this song comes across and I hope that it encourages everybody, people of all ages and all walks of life to believe in themselves and to know that it really matters,” Lambert shared in a press statement.

"Keeper of the Flame" is the fourth single to come from her 2017 record which was co-written by Lambert alongside Natalie Hemby and Liz Rose. It follows the release of the lead single "Vice," as well as "We Should Be Friends" and "Tin Man."



Miranda Lambert's "Tin Man" is nominated for Female Video of the Year at the CMT Awards airing live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena June 6.