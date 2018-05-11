WATCH: Mason Ramsey Documents "Famous" Journey With New Music Video

Mason Ramsey has experienced quite the journey since he yodeled his way through an Illinois Walmart back in March. The 11-year-old viral sensation recently signed with Big Loud Records and wants to show his "Famous" fans what he's been up to.

You may also know Ramsey by his nickname, Little Hank, due to his cover of Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues." Throughout the video above, we hear from the country singer's Grandparents, see clips of his Stagecoach performance, and more.

If you want to yodel your way to becoming "Famous," click here for more on the track.

Mason Ramsey's debut single was co-written by Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Sarah Buxton, Corey Crowder, and Canaan Smith.