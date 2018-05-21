WATCH: Maren Morris Wins Big & Performs at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Oh, baby!

Maren Morris had a huge night in Las Vegas during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards May 20. The singer-songwriter took home the award for Top Country Female Artist and hit the stage to perform.

The country superstar revealed to Billboard below that taking home the trophy was a huge surprise. "I come to these shows really just as a fan to sit in the crowd in awe over other peoples performances," Morris said.

Morris joined Zedd and Grey to give the first live television performance of their No. 1 hit, "The Middle." The dance-pop track was first released back in January and has become one of the biggest crossover hits to be released this year.

The 28-year-old also commented on the success of the "clash of the genres" and more. Morris appreciates the support of her fellow country artists and thanks the fans of the genre for embracing "The Middle" journey with her.

Maren Morris will hit the road this summer as a supporting act on Niall Horan's Flicker World Tour.