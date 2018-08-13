Watch Luke Combs' "She Got the Best of Me" Music Video

Luke Combs has released the official music video for his current single, “She Got the Best of Me.” The country singer’s latest release is featured on his deluxe album, This One’s For You Too.

The 28-year-old co-wrote the track back in 2014 while living in Boone, North Carolina along with Channing Wilson and Rob Snyder. It was originally released on Combs’ EP, Can I Get An Outlaw.

Prior to moving to Nashville to chase his neon dream, Combs spent many nights performing at college shows and clubs. The “She Got the Best of Me” video showcases the singer-songwriter’s journey so far.

“Had a ton of fun shooting my new music video for “She Got the Best of Me.” It’s a trip down memory lane & shows how far we’ve come over the past few years. There are a lot of Easter eggs that I think y’all will enjoy finding. Let me know what y’all think,” Combs shared to Twitter.

Luke Combs is currently out on the road as a supporting act on Jason Aldean’s 2018 High Noon Neon Tour. Watch the “She Got The Best Of Me” music video below.