Watch Luke Combs Perform "One Number Away" On 'The Late Show'

Luke Combs stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert July 17. The country singer performed his new song, "One Number Away," for the live audience in New York City.

The track is featured on the 28-year-old's This One's For You Too deluxe album. Stephen Colbert introduced Combs' by revealing his original debut album, This One's For You, has officially been certified-platinum.

Combs recently announced his next single to be released to country radio will be "She Got The Best of Me." He is currently out on the road as a supporting act on Jason Aldean's 2018 High Noon Neon Tour.