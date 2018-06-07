Watch Luke Bryan Go 'Fishing for Answers'

Luke Bryan is one of the biggest names in music and we want to know exactly what makes him country. In this month's Billboard cover story, the country superstar gave us an update on his life by playing a round of 'Fishing For Answers.'

It has been life-changing year so far for Bryan's career and personal life. The 41-year-old recently wrapped up his first season as an American Idol judge and played his biggest show to date, for more than 50,000 people at MetLife Stadium.

Bryan sat down with Billboard and answered their country-loving questions. In the video above, he shares his cocktail of choice, his first-ever celebrity crush, and, of course, his best Blake Shelton impression.

The "Sunrise, Sunset, Sunburn" singer moved to Nashville at the age of 20 and never looked back. Bryan also reflected on his first show as an opening act and what it felt like to be recognized by Brooks & Dunn.

"Thank you @Billboard for sharing my story and taking the time to get to know me. Appreciate the support and making me this month's cover story," Bryan wrote on Twitter.

Luke Bryan is currently out on the road for his 2018 What Makes You Country Tour XL with special guests Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, and Morgan Wallen.