Watch Lindsay Ell Praise Fellow Females of Country Music

Girls can play guitar too, and Lindsay Ell is more than happy to lead that charge in Nashville.

The rising star recently attended Billboard's 2018 Country Power Players event in Music City. Ell shared details on her new music, female empowerment, and more.

“I think it’s an amazing time to be a female artist, specifically in country music right now,” Ell said.

Ell admitted she deeply admires Carrie Underwood, and it's not just because she invited the guitar goddess on stage during the 2016 CMA Awards to perform "Dirty Laundry" with her.

As a female in country music herself, Ell wants to be as real as possible with her fans. She plans on using the template of beauty along with simplicity moving forward.

The 29-year-old released her No. 1 debut album, The Project, last summer. Ell also recently unveiled The Continuum Project (May 25), which is her co-produced version of John Mayer's Continuum record.

Lindsay Ell will join Sugarland's 2018 Still The Same Tour as a supporting act this summer and follow with Keith Urban's Graffiti U World Tour in Canada.