WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini Performs "I Hate Love Songs" on 'The Late Late Show'

Although she hates love songs, we sure love this country star.

Kelsea Ballerini made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden April 10 to perform "I Hate Love Songs." The 24-year-old's new single is featured on her sophomore record, Unapologetically.

Ballerini co-penned "I Hate Love Songs" alongside Shane McAnally and Old Dominion's Trevor Rosen. The singer-songwriter details the song as "sweet and sassy" while her lyrics couldn't be more convincing.

The track follows Ballerin's No. 1 hit and lead single, "Legends." She then finished her performance with an adorable acknowledgment to the host, James Corden.

Kelsea Ballerini is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Video of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards which will air LIVE from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 at 8pm ET on CBS.