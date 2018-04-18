WATCH: Keith Urban Inspired Midland's New Scent

Midland sat down with Keith Urban ahead of the 2018 ACM Awards to thank him for inspiring their new scent. True story.

Band members Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy, and Jess Carson came to a realization at last year's ceremony that they had something to work on. Midland embarked on a quest to smell as good as the "Coming Home" singer, which they told him all about.

Duddy even went as far as going to an apothecarium to create his own scent. Urban however, thinks they should make their very own original cologne. Midnight Midland.

Midland is currently a supporting act on Little Big Town's The Breakers Tour.