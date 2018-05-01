WATCH: Kacey Musgraves' "Space Cowboy" Music Video Is Golden

Kacey Musgraves have unveiled a music video for her latest single, "Space Cowboy."

The country star's intuitive ballad is featured on her third studio album, Golden Hour. Directed by Courtney Philips, the project showcases Musgraves dealing with a breakup that will most definitely pull at your heartstrings.

According to Rolling Stone, the video was filmed in Mexico City and "tells its story through color and shadow." Musgraves recently revealed to the magazine that she was looking to create a different sound, however, she didn't want to lose her spirit when it came time to unveil her new tracks.

Musgraves co-wrote "Space Cowboy" alongside Luke Laird and Shane McAnally which follows the lead single, "Butterflies."

Kacey Musgraves will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live May 12 and is currently out on the road as a supporting act on Little Big Town's The Breakers Tour.