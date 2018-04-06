WATCH: Kacey Musgraves Delivers Sparkly “High Horse” Performance on ‘Ellen’

Kacey Musgraves stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show April 4 to perform "High Horse." The sparkling country star's latest track is featured on her brand new album, Golden Hour.

According to Rolling Stone, Musgraves performed the Bee Gees-influenced track with a nine-piece backing band. "High Horse" may not represent the traditional country sound, however, fans are loving the upbeat disco number.

The singer-songwriter released Golden Hour on March 30 which marks her seventh studio album.

Kacey Musgraves is currently the supporting act on Little Big Town's The Breakers Tour and will embark on her very own headlining Oh, What A World: Tour in the fall.