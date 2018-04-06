WATCH: 'Johnny Cash: Forever Words' Album Released

Material left behind by the great Johnny Cash was released today (April 6) in a brand new album. Johnny Cash: Forever Words consists of 16 tracks co-produced by the country icon's son, John Carter Cash.

The track list features Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson, Brad Paisley, Chris Cornell, Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly, Roseanne Cash, John Mellencamp, Jewel, and many more.

"I was lucky enough and blessed enough that my friend here, John Carter Cash, has decided to make sure that his father's unfinished works find a place in the world," Paisley said.

According to Billboard, the items left behind by both Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash include handwritten letters, poems, and documents which have been transformed into songs by his son and co-producer, Steve Berkowitz.

Watch the Johnny Cash: Forever Words album trailer below.