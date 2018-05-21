WATCH: Jimmie Allen Delivers "Best Shot" Music Video

Jimmie Allen has unveiled the music video for his debut single, "Best Shot." The rising country star's latest track is featured on his self-titled EP which was released back in October.

"Best Shot" was inspired by the advice Allen's grandmother had given him prior to writing the song. The track is honest and self-reflective while the video brings it to life with family photos and home movies from his childhood.

“To me 'Best Shot' is about accepting that we all have flaws, we all make mistakes and we'll all experience a few bumps in the road but all of those hardships lead us to where we are today so at the end of the day, what really counts is that you’re trying your best and giving life your all,” said Allen. “My family has always been such a large part of my journey so it was incredibly special for me to incorporate them into my first-ever music video. It’s a really cool full circle moment to be able to share with them.”

Watch Jimmie Allen's "Best Shot" music video below.