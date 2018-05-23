WATCH: Jason Aldean Performs "Drowns the Whiskey" During 'The Voice' Finale

Jason Aldean hit the stage during the finale of The Voice Tuesday night (May 22) to perform his new single, "Drowns the Whiskey." The track is featured on the country superstar's Rearview Town album and was released as a collaboration with Miranda Lambert.

Aldean's performance took place prior to Team Kelly Clarkson's Brynn Cartelli being crowned the new champion of The Voice. She is now the youngest contestant to have won the title in the history of the show.

The finale theme was definitely country as Kane Brown joined contestant Spensha Barker to perform his No. 1 hit, "What Ifs," as well. Brown toured with Aldean in 2017 as a supporting act on his They Don't Know Tour.

Jason Aldean is currently out on the road for his High Noon Neon Tour while Miranda Lambert will embark on her Bandwagon Tour in July.