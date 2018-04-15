WATCH: Jason Aldean Gives Midland Advice Prior to First ACM Awards Performance

If you're going into your very first ACM Awards, you're probably looking to receive some advice.

Midland sat down with Jason Aldean to hear what he has to say all about Country Music's Party of the Year. Considering the "Rearview Town" singer is the reigning Entertainer of the Year, we think Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy, and Jess Carson picked the perfect person to speak with.

Aldean wants the New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year winner's to simply just have fun. In our exclusive interview above, Midland asked whether or not Aldean encourages a beverage On The Rocks during the show and more.

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards will air LIVE from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas TONIGHT at 8pm ET on CBS.