WATCH: Jackie Lee Reveals Cancer Battle With "Long Year" Video

Jackie Lee has revealed some heartbreaking news with his fans. The country singer shared on social media today (May 21) that he has been battling testicular cancer.

Lee made the announcement by unveiling a new song, "Long Year," and a personal music video. The 26-year-old co-wrote the track alongside Sean McConnell and Barry Dean.

"Honestly I've had a deep moral confliction about sharing this very private & personal story, but my family & team have encouraged me in the last few weeks to share this & I am doing so in hopes that it may encourage even just one person to keep going," Lee shared to Twitter.

According to People, the music video above "uses home movies to show Lee’s three grueling months of chemotherapy." The lyrics describe to us the grief Lee felt while facing his own health crisis as well as losing his mother to cancer in June of 2016.

Lee unveiled to the magazine that he was ready to write a song for himself and today he is feeling super thankful. Maren Morris among others have been sending their love to the country star as he shares his inspirational story.

Jackie Lee released his debut breakthrough single, "Getting Over You," last year. After fighting the cancer twice, he's healthy "with a renewed sense of purpose for his music," People reports.

I had no idea. Just goes to show you never know what silent battles people are facing, even in our own community. Jackie, this is beautiful and I hope you’re feeling strong now. https://t.co/fdlQgu6QhQ — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 21, 2018