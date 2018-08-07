Watch Chris Young Perform "Hangin' on" on 'GMA'

Chris Young hit the stage live from New York City on Good Morning America today (August 7). The country star performed his brand new single, "Hangin' On."

"Hangin' On" is the second single to be unveiled from Young's Losing Sleep album. The music video for the track was released a few months back as well.

The 32-year-old recently scored his tenth No. 1 single with the title track, "Losing Sleep," which he also gave a performance of this morning. Young is currently out on the road for his Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour with special guests Kane Brown and LANCO.

Watch Chris Young perform "Hangin' On" and "Losing Sleep" below.