WATCH: Chris Janson Named Luke Bryan's Motivational Alarm Clock

Chris Janson sat down to chat with Entertainer of the Year nominee, Luke Bryan, ahead of the 2018 ACM Awards.

Aside from being the newest member to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, Janson may now have another title to add to his resume. The "Drunk Girl" singer is now Bryan's motivational alarm clock.

Janson expressed his love and support for Bryan while confirming that he really does live by the lyrics of "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day."

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards will air LIVE from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 at 8pm ET on CBS.