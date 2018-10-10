Blake Shelton has released an acoustic performance of his latest single, "Turnin' Me On." The country superstar's new video was recorded live from Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles.

Shelton's track is featured on his eleventh studio album, Texoma Shore, which was released in November of 2017. The 42-year-old was joined by his "Turnin' Me On" co-writer, Jessi Alexander, for the new visual as well.

According to CMT, the "sacred music place" (HRS) was founded by Charlie Chaplin while "music icons including Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Carole King and Bruce Springsteen" have recorded there too.

Watch Blake Shelton perform "Turnin' Me On" acoustic below.