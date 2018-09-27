Tyler Rich Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Debut

Tyler Rich has officially achieved Nashville status. The country singer made his Grand Ole Opry debut September 25 following the release of his brand new self-titled EP.

“What an unbelievable night! I’ve never been more nervous and excited at the same time,” expressed Rich. “I wish I could play The Opry every night; I can’t wait to come back.”

The Northern California boy turned country crooner performed his new tunes for the dedicated crowd which were delivered to his fans through The Valory Music Co. The four-song project was produced by Big Machine Label Group and includes his chart-topper, “The Difference.”

“I think this EP is a pretty solid preview of who I am as an artist, and I can’t wait for more of you to hear it,” Rich said.

Tyler Rich will hit the road as a supporting act on Brett Young’s CMT On Tour: Here Tonight which kicks off in November.