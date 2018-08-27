Seth Ennis Releases "Call Your Mama" Feat. Little Big Town
The country singer's new single was inspired by his mother!
Seth Ennis wants you to "Call Your Mama." The rising country act released his highly-anticipated new single on Friday (August 24) featuring Little Big Town.
Ennis' latest track follows his 2017 Mabelle EP and stemmed from a series of text messages he received from his mother. The moving lyrics were co-written by the 25-year-old along with Michael Hardy.
“A couple weeks after I wrote it, I was in the U.K. opening for Little Big Town,” said Ennis. “My mom ended up coming overseas and surprising me at a show. So I decided to play the song, for the first time, and surprise her. Karen and Kimberly were listening backstage and the second I walked off stage they said that I had to play that song in my set for the rest of the tour. The response on the road was so amazing and special that I knew I had to cut the song and put it out.”
The singer-songwriter has inspired fans to share their personal stories with him via social media. Ennis' new collaboration with Little Big Town proves how powerful music truly can be.
“I 100% believe music can bring healing and move people in a way that nothing else can,” said Ennis. “I already see a movement happening with this song and that is so much bigger than me, and I’m just humbled to be a small part of it.”
Listen to Seth Ennis' "Call Your Mama" featuring Little Big Town below.