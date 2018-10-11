RaeLynn Keeps the "Tailgate" to Herself for New Video

RaeLynn's new music video proves her "Tailgate" never tells. The country singer's latest single follows the release of her 2017 debut album, WildHorse.

The 24-year-old co-wrote the song along with Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder, and Canaan Smith. RaeLynn even enlisted the help of fellow The Voice alum, Cassadee Pope, as well as Lindsay Ell to star in the video with her.

The flirtatious and feel-good country song will urge you to go tailgating as soon as possible. While we await the news of a sophomore project from RaeLynn, she will be out on the road touring throughout the fall.

Watch RaeLynn's "Tailgate" video below.