RaeLynn Drops the "Tailgate" With New Track

It's time to "Tailgate" with RaeLynn because the country star has released a brand new track. The 24-year-old's latest is the follow up to her 2017 debut album, WildHorse.

"Tailgate" was co-written by Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder, and Canaan Smith. The Voice alum took to Twitter stating, "It’s OUT! It’s HERE! This is not a drill. Get #Tailgate NOW!"

RaeLynn also previously released an empowering anthem titled, "Queens Don't."

"But if that tailgate ever tells, I'd be the small talk of the town / I'm sure I'd catch all kinds of hell for every time we laid it down."

Listen to RaeLynn's "Tailgate" below.