Performers Announced for the 2018 CMT Music Awards

Performers for the 2018 CMT Music Awards have just been announced. Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kelly Clarkson will hit the stage on June 6 live from Nashville.

It was revealed earlier this month that Little Big Town will host the show at Bridgestone Arena. Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

According to CMT, Clarkson will make her CMT Awards debut while performing The Guess Who's rock anthem, "American Woman."

Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, and Carrie Underwood top the list of nominations this year. The categories honored throughout the night celebrate CMT's top music videos and television performances of the year.

The 2018 CMT Awards will air live from Nashville on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. Click here to VOTE.