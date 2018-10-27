Pentatonix and Maren Morris Release Holiday Track, "When You Believe"

Pentatonix released their fourth holiday album, Christmas Is Here!, October 26. One track in particular, "When You Believe," features country star Maren Morris.

Related: Watch Maren Morris Perform Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman"

The new rendition of "When You Believe" follows previous recordings by Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. Pentatonix once again delivered a powerful collection of holiday tunes while Morris' vocals make it complete.

"Being apart of this song with these freakishly talented people gave me all my throwback choir/music vibes I needed. Get in the holiday spirit and listen to @PTXofficial amazing album out now," Morris shared to Twitter.

Listen to Pentatonix and Maren Morris sing "When You Believe" below.