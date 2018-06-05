Niall Horan Performs “Seeing Blind” Acoustic With Maren Morris

Niall Horan has released a new video of an acoustic performance for his track, "Seeing Blind." The song is included on the former One Direction member's Flicker album and features Maren Morris.

Morris first performed "Seeing Blind" live with the pop star during the 2017 CMA Awards.

The collaboration became a huge success for the pair and led them to touring together. Horan invited the country singer out on the road in support of his 2018 Flicker World Tour which kicked off in Auckland, New Zealand, on June 1.

Watch Niall Horan and Maren Morris perform "Seeing Blind" together below.